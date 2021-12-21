A Lichfield-based mental health charity has rebranded after securing National Lottery Funding.

The Staffordshire Network for Mental Health was formerly known as the South Staffordshire Network for Mental Health.

The organisation has already helped more than 2,000 people with its Toolbox service over the past four years – and now hopes to help a further 2,500 over the next five years after securing money from The National Lottery Community Fund.

SNMH chair Ian Scott said the Toolbox process builds a self-help plan to assist people in identifying and managing their emotional wellbeing issues.

“It’s all about building people’s confidence, teaching them new skills and helping them connect with other people. “We’ve got volunteers who have had their own experience of mental illness supporting and helping others in the service who are going through the same thing. “Once people can identify their triggers, it’s much easier to work out how to manage or avoid them and how to deal with how they are feeling. “It’s been particularly useful for people affected by issues arising during the Covid lockdowns, who are worried about loneliness, isolation, job security and general winter related impacts.” Ian Scott, Staffordshire Network for Mental Health

The SNMH Toolbox service involves one to one sessions with a project worker and agreeing a plan for self management.

For further information or to request a Toolbox referral email Toolboxreferral@ssnmentalhealth.co.uk