Fresh support for the hospitality sector to help businesses through the Covid-19 pandemic has been welcomed by the leader of Staffordshire County Council

Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled the measures – which include grants of up to £6,000 and help with the cost of sick pay – as the number of Omicron cases continues to rise.

The latest wave of coronavirus has seen the number of bookings over the festive period tumble, leaving many restaurants and pubs facing an uncertain future.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The rising number of Covid cases is extremely concerning for everyone and, not least for the hospitality and leisure sector and the people they employ. “It is undoubtedly going to be a difficult few weeks for many businesses and any support to help them through this is welcome. “We all also need to continue to play our part by getting tested before visiting any hospitality sector and, crucially, getting the booster vaccine as soon as we are eligible. “This is the best way to help keep each other safe and keep the doors of businesses open.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The Chancellor also unveiled an extra £30million to help theatres and museums.

