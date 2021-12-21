A screening of a live performance of The Merry Wives of Windsor is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The Merry Wives of Windsor

Filmed at Shakespeare’s Globe in 2019, the comedy sees Sir John Falstaff aiming to improve his financial situation by wooing Mistress Page and Mistress Ford.

A Lichfield Garrick spokesperson said:

“Drawing influences from 1930s British fashion, music and dance, this production from Shakespeare’s Globe will celebrate women, and the power and beauty of nature. “With its witty mix of verbal and physical humour, the play celebrates a tradition that reaches right down to the contemporary English sitcom.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

The performance stars Pearce Quigley, Bryony Hannah and The Merry Wives of Windsor.

Tickets for the screening on 14th January are £16.50 and can be booked online.