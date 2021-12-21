Van drivers are being urged to be on their guard after an attempt to break into a vehicle in Lichfield.

Staffordshire Police say the incident – which took place between 4pm on Friday (17th December) and 8am the following day at the Holiday Inn car park at Wall Island – is the latest in a string of incidents reported across the county.

A spokesperson said:

“The offenders unsuccessfully attempted to gain entry to a white Ford Transit van parked up. “The south of the county is being targeted by criminals breaking in to work vans with a view to stealing tools, especially power tools. “Drivers are encouraged to park vehicles in a manner that makes rear access difficult and not to store expensive tools in vans overnight.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 377 of 18th December.