An artist has thanked those who have supported his work as he exits a role at Lichfield Cathedral.

Peter Walker signing one of his works

Peter Walker has been at the centre of a number of projects at the historic building and across the city over the past seven years.

A performance of the Cathedral Illuminated this evening (22nd December) will be his farewell to the cathedral.

He said:

“I have undertaken, developed and commissioned artistic projects in Lichfield since 2006, the majority in the public sphere, completed with this collaboration with the cathedral since 2015 . “A rich and diverse cultural environment is essential to the prosperity and experience we have of the communities in which we live – and the arts are invaluable to allow us to explore and create discourse around the wider human experience. “I want to thank everyone who has supported, assisted, volunteered and attended the numerous installations, events and artworks created during almost seven years.” Peter Walker

“Extremely proud”

As well as the Cathedral Illuminated sessions, Peter has also been behind art installations including 10,000 Angels, Peace Doves and the Great Exhibition.

Peter Walker working on a piece for the cathedral