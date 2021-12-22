An artist has thanked those who have supported his work as he exits a role at Lichfield Cathedral.
Peter Walker has been at the centre of a number of projects at the historic building and across the city over the past seven years.
A performance of the Cathedral Illuminated this evening (22nd December) will be his farewell to the cathedral.
He said:
“I have undertaken, developed and commissioned artistic projects in Lichfield since 2006, the majority in the public sphere, completed with this collaboration with the cathedral since 2015 .
“A rich and diverse cultural environment is essential to the prosperity and experience we have of the communities in which we live – and the arts are invaluable to allow us to explore and create discourse around the wider human experience.
“I want to thank everyone who has supported, assisted, volunteered and attended the numerous installations, events and artworks created during almost seven years.”Peter Walker
“Extremely proud”
As well as the Cathedral Illuminated sessions, Peter has also been behind art installations including 10,000 Angels, Peace Doves and the Great Exhibition.
“During this time at the cathedral we have worked with over 125,000 children and young people on these projects, for which I am extremely proud to have brought in so many who have never crossed the threshold of the cathedral before.
“Since 2006 I have developed, programmed and produced over 120 projects in the Lichfield area, mentored countless fantastic artists and worked with so many colleagues. We’ve also produced four permanent bronze public works, alongside the living memorial The Peace Woodland in Beacon Park and the Hope Garden set by the bronze statue I created of St Chad outside Lichfield Cathedral.
“In total, more than 3.5million people have experienced these works over 15 years in the public realm in the area.
“Thank you Lichfield and Burntwood and the surrounding areas for your support.”Peter Walker