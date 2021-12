Little Green Frog Cafe

Youngsters are being given the chance to meet Mickey and Minnie Mouse at an event in Lichfield.

The family event is being held at Little Green Frog Cafe in the Three Spires Shopping Centre at 3.45pm on 14th January.

Visitors will be able to meet the characters as well as enjoy games, food and a disco.

Tickets are £15. For more details visit the Little Green Frog Cafe website.