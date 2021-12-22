Bosses at Staffordshire County Council are urging people to use a service raising funds for a Whittington charity to recycle their real Christmas trees.

St Giles Hospice is running the TreeCycle campaign which will see trees collected from homes across Lichfield and Burntwood in exchange for a donation.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member with responsibility for climate change at Staffordshire County Council said:

“We can often be left with a lot of waste to get rid of over the festive period, including our real Christmas trees. “But there are great initiatives right across the county to ensure we are donating our unwanted trees. “I would urge people to do what they can to help keep Staffordshire sustainable and seek out any local schemes that reduce, reuse or recycle Christmas rubbish.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

TreeCycle will be collecting trees from 5th until 12th January 2022. The suggested donation for trees up to 8ft is £10 and the donation for trees up to 10ft is £12. For trees over 10ft, call 01543 432538.

Collections must be booked by 5pm on 5th January 2022 and trees should be left out overnight on 4th January as collections will start early the following morning.

Last year, the campaign raised more than £65,000 for the charity.

For more details about how to book a tree collection visit the St Giles Hospice website.