Plans have been unveiled for a new care home village in Lichfield.
The scheme, on land alongside the West Coast Main Line on the new Roman Heights development in Streethay, would see 78 apartments and 50 bungalows built alongside communal facilities.
A planning statement said the Streethay Care Village was part of a “larger masterplan” for the area.
“The site is situated to the west on lower lying land.
“The initial brief was to create a central apartment block forming the principal extra care living provision with a series of ‘villages’ providing individual bungalows.
“The brief was expanded and developers in detail with the applicant Keon Homes and the care home operator Bromford Homes.
“The scheme was developed as a single large apartment building with three care ‘villages’ surrounding.
“The road network has been developed to minimise the extent of adopted roads and manage on site traffic to create a safe and attractive environment for residents.”Planning statement
Full details on the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
Lichfield: a wonderful place to die alongside 20,000 other old people.
Great news. It’s been at least 6 months since a new elderly residential development was announced. How about some diversity of ideas from the planning team please?
Lichfield Council seems obsessed with building old peoples complexes. How about building low cost houses for the young people.
Any health care facilities? Unlikely, and yet per resident requirements for healthcare substantially increased.
LDC needs to wake up. This city will soon be dominated by Care Homes.
No one left to come to what is left of the shopping areas.
I would completely agree with these sentiments. We have seen so much housing for the elderly built in Lichfield over the last few years, when are we going to see some forward thinking from our councillors? Nil investment in retail, entertainment or new ideas, but plenty of encouragement for income from the builders of elderly accommodation, and 4 and 5 bedroom new homes. Come on Lichfield, please think ahead and help younger people stay in the area!
Just in case this didn’t reach you by e-mail……… Dear Editor.
Could you use the power of Lichfield Live to obtain a clear explanation and clarification of the statement – “The road network has been developed to minimise the extent of adopted roads and manage on site traffic to create a safe and attractive environment for residents.” – from the planning authorities.
It would be helpful if the council tax payers knew what the long term implications would be for the older people who are to live in the development and the long term cost to our community.
Your sincerely, Stephen Sanders
Lichfield – aka old people’s home.
What wrong with this council?? Why do they keep getting elected?!
Scary how many people can’t read details on some of these stories on Lichfield Live. This isn’t the council, it’s a private development that is seeking planning permission as is the way the whole planning system has worked for decades. This isn’t Lichfield District Council, it’s the way it’s done up and down the country. Similarly, you’ll find that a little bit of research will also tell you that this site has always been planned for such a development ever since the housing estate was approved. So many people read a story about a planning application and go into council bashing overdrive. The way planning works is that people submit applications and the council either approve or reject (and then get over-ruled by the Inspector or the Minister of State if they don’t have good grounds to do so). If they reject based on a ‘residents say there’s no need for another care home’ then it’ll be the cost of an expensive legal appeal if it’s been rejected on a reason that isn’t part of planning policy but one that Keith on the internet says is a good enough reason.
Also @Stephen Sanders, do you really need someone to tell you what that means??? As few roads as possible and those that do exist are there to minimise the chances of the elderly residents becoming a bonnet ornament.
They should be building lunatic asylums. The council could hold their meetings there.
Good grief not a another old persons facility…. I’m getting on myself but I’d like to live in a city with accommodation for all ? Surly enough an enough l despair of Lichfield council…. They will build it anyway so how ever much people object they won’t listen ….
I fully appreciate Lichfield is a lovely city for retirement.
However we need doctors and dentists and facilities locally for cancer care etc.
Ther is no planning for the care that all of these older people are going to need.
We also need a younger work force to physically care for the elderly.
Is anyone on the council making preparation for the needs of a deteriorating society on the scale you are housing?
Can we actually have some accessible housing for younger disabled people? I’m currently on the housing register to try and find a suitable property but every bungalow/accessible house/flat all has age restrictions! I’m 23 and the housing is restricted to over 55s how is this helping?!
What’s the average age in Lichfield? 90?
Many of the comments submitted about this proposal seem to direct criticism against Lichfield D C. Why ? This proposal is not associated with the Council. They can’t decree who submits an application or what is applied for. They are only the local planning authority charged with considering the planning aspects of any scheme that has been submitted by any applicant. The Council staff are required to consider the Application under a “NATIONAL” Planning Policy Framework and local policies. It may yet be refused, so why pillory them at this stage ?
