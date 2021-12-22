An artist’s impression of the new care home village in Streethay

Plans have been unveiled for a new care home village in Lichfield.

The scheme, on land alongside the West Coast Main Line on the new Roman Heights development in Streethay, would see 78 apartments and 50 bungalows built alongside communal facilities.

A planning statement said the Streethay Care Village was part of a “larger masterplan” for the area.

“The site is situated to the west on lower lying land. “The initial brief was to create a central apartment block forming the principal extra care living provision with a series of ‘villages’ providing individual bungalows. “The brief was expanded and developers in detail with the applicant Keon Homes and the care home operator Bromford Homes. “The scheme was developed as a single large apartment building with three care ‘villages’ surrounding. “The road network has been developed to minimise the extent of adopted roads and manage on site traffic to create a safe and attractive environment for residents.” Planning statement

Full details on the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.