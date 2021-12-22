County health chiefs are reminding residents to be aware of new self-isolation rules as figures reveal the current scale of positive Covid cases in Staffordshire.

The Government has changed the guidance which means people now only have to isolate for seven days instead of ten, as long as they have negative tests and no fever.

It comes as new figures show that the number of coronavirus cases in Staffordshire currently stands at 603 per 100,000 people.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director for health and care, said:

“While these changes will be welcome news for many families and, importantly organisations which rely on staff to provide critical services such as health and care, we still have a difficult few weeks ahead. “With cases still rising in Staffordshire, we all need to be extra vigilant and do what we can to reduce the risks to ourselves and others. “This means working from home, trying to limit contact with others, wearing a face covering, taking a lateral flow test before meeting others and crucially getting the booster as soon as you can. “Vaccine clinics are running right up to Christmas and from Monday next week, so please don’t put off having the vaccine.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Under the new rules rolled out today (22nd December), people who test positive can take lateral flow tests 24 hours apart on day six and day seven – if these are both negative they can stop isolating.