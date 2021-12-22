A road in Lichfield has been closed after a lorry struck a bridge.
Police were called to Birmingham Road just after 12.45pm today (22nd December).
A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said there were no injuries in the incident.
“Officers attended and found that a HGV had struck a railway bridge.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
Vehicles were turned back at Wall Island while the incident was dealt with.
