A Lichfield Repair and Share workshop

Broken items will be given a new lease of life at an event in Burntwood.

The Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe is launching sessions at St Joseph’s Church on Cannock Road from 10am to 1pm on 8th January.

The events will then take place on the first Saturday of every month.

A spokesperson said:

“We are delighted to announce that we will be running repair sessions Burntwood, so keep hold of those broken items.”

For more details follow @LichfieldShare on Twitter.