Food businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being warned to be on their guard after a spate of cooking oil thefts across Staffordshire.
Police say 11 incidents have been recorded around the county in the last month alone.
One company saw 20 boxes taken by thieves.
Chief Inspector Scott Gidman said:
“Over the past month, there have been several similar incidents throughout Staffordshire.
“These all involve the theft or attempted theft of barrels of cooking oil from business premises.
“Following these thefts, we are advising people to secure their premises and make sure that new and used cooking oil is stored securely.”Chief Inspector Scott Gidman, Staffordshire Police