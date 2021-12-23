Bosses at a Burntwood pub are celebrating after winning a competition to find the town’s best dressed Christmas tree.
The Miners’ Rest came out on top in the contest organised by Lichfield District Council.
The runners up in the competition, judged by Cllr Iain Eadie and Cllr Darren Ennis, were Wade Construction, who went the extra mile and dressed their tree with a hard hat, reflective jacket and boots.
Cllr Eadie said:
“It was great to see the festive entries from Burntwood businesses for this competition, and it was a really hard choice to pick just one winner.
“The tree at the Miner’s Rest stood out to both Cllr Ennis and I for its traditional Christmas feeling, so we really hope everyone who can will pop in and see the tree and meet the great team there over the festive period.
“It was a close call though after seeing the great effort Wade Construction put into their tree’s outfit – it was a very well dressed tree!”Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council