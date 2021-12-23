Bosses at a Burntwood pub are celebrating after winning a competition to find the town’s best dressed Christmas tree.

Dee Proctor and Kerrie Proctor from the Miners’ Rest with Cllr Darren Ennis and Cllr Iain Eadie

The Miners’ Rest came out on top in the contest organised by Lichfield District Council.

The runners up in the competition, judged by Cllr Iain Eadie and Cllr Darren Ennis, were Wade Construction, who went the extra mile and dressed their tree with a hard hat, reflective jacket and boots.

Cllr Eadie said: