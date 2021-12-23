Final preparations are underway for a series of Christmas services at Lichfield Cathedral over the coming days.

Christingles

On Christmas Eve at 3pm, clergy, staff and volunteers will take to the stage for the annual crib service.

Children are invited to attend as their favourite Nativity characters.

Volunteers making Christingles. Picture: Lichfield Cathedral

The service will also include the distribution of Christingles – decorated oranges with dried fruit or sweets and a candle on top.

A spokesperson said:

“Our wonderful volunteers have been putting together Christingles. “Each of the elements has a special meaning which will be revealed in the service on Christmas Eve. “We’re looking forward to a fun-filled service which reminds us of the story which lies at the heart of our Christmas celebrations.”

Later on Christmas Eve there will be the opportunity to enjoy a traditional, reflective Lessons and Carols service with the cathedral choir at 6pm, while Midnight Mass will take place at 10pm.

The main Christmas Day service will be held at 10.30am with Carols at the Crib at 4pm.