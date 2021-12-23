Commercial properties in Lichfield remain in high demand, according to a specialist lettings business.

The warehouse unit in Shenstone. Picture: Burley Browne

It comes after Burley Browne Chartered Surveyors confirmed it had let a warehouse unit in Shenstone to building maintenance firm Marfleet Facilities Ltd.

The 52,241 sq ft facility off Lynn Lane in Shenstone features two interconnecting warehouse buildings.

Ben Nicholson, senior associate director, said the deal demonstrated that such properties were high in demand.

“This letting marks an intense marketing period, within which a number of interested parties had declared an interest in the building and reflects the current high level of demand for this style of accommodation. “We are pleased to have been able to assist our client with the disposal within such a short window at this busy time of the year. “Industrial premises in this area remain in short supply and when marketed are consistently met by a high level of demand, reinforcing the area as a popular destination.” Ben Nicholson, Burley Browne

The letting of the warehouse follows a deal earlier this month in which Burley Browne confirmed that two units at City Wharf on Davidson Road in Lichfield had been let to an unnamed “national office occupier”.

Steve Hannaford, a surveyor at Burley Browne, said: