A Burntwood councillor says he “can’t apologise enough” after going to the cinema instead of attending a meeting where plans for a Being A Better Council project were discussed.

Cllr Samuel Tapper

Cllr Samuel Tapper, who represents the Chasetown ward, had been due to attend a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s employment committee on Tuesday (21st December).

Among the items on the agenda was an update on the Being A Better Council project which the leader of the local authority said would help to “rebuild trust” in the council.

But after failing to attend and no apologies being given, Cllr Tapper revealed to his social media followers that he had gone to watch the new Spiderman film on the big screen instead.

The Conservative councillor told Lichfield Live he had forgotten the committee session was due to go ahead.

“I will put my hands up and say that, yes, I went to the cinema and missed the meeting. “The lack of apology was because I had forgotten about the meeting. “Like a fool I agreed to go to the cinema having forgotten about the meeting and indeed not realising the error until the following day.” Cllr Samuel Tapper, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Tapper said he would aim to avoid such “embarrassing” incidents in future.

“When I miss council business it’s for unavoidable work commitments, so to have been caught out instead for leisure is mortifying and I can’t really apologise to everyone involved – constituents and members – enough. “I will have to take the lesson to be more mindful of my timetable on board to stop such embarrassing incidents occurring in the future.” Cllr Samuel Tapper, Lichfield District Council

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said: