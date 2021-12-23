People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to do all they can to protect themselves and their loved ones from Covid-19 this Christmas.

The Government has reintroduced a string of national measures to help reduce the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant as well as shortening the length of time people need to wait before becoming eligible for a Covid-19 booster vaccine.

Staffordshire County Council said it was important people did all they can as cases of Covid were continuing to rise – and warned that high rates of hospitalisation could put strain on essential services in the New Year.

People are being urged to take a lateral flow test before they meet friends and family, as well as meeting outdoors wherever possible.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, Cllr Johnny McMahon, said:

“While we are in a much stronger position than last Christmas thanks to the phenomenal national vaccine rollout we must still recognise the risks that Covid, and particularly the Omicron variant pose. “Please ensure you’re doing all you can to minimise risk when meeting others over the festive period, and please get your vaccine and booster as soon as you are eligible as it’s the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Vaccine appointments can be booked via www.nhs.uk/coronavirusvaccine and walk-in clinic information can be found at www.twbstaffsandstoke.org.uk/coronavirus.