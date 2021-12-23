The Lichfield Players will return to the stage next year with a production of Abigail’s Party.
The show will be at the Lichfield Garrick from 18th to 22nd January.
A spokesperson said:
“British suburbanites Laurence and Beverly are entertaining their new neighbours, Angela and Tony, as well as Susan, whose teenage daughter, Abigail, is having a party to which Susan has been dis-invited.
“Over drinks and snacks, cliches and fatuous small talk abound.”Lichfield Garrick spokesperson
Tickets are priced from £15 and can be booked online.
Love this play, good luck with it.
2021 twist…
Abigail’s work meeting with wine & cheese.
