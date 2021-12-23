Abigail’s Party

The Lichfield Players will return to the stage next year with a production of Abigail’s Party.

The show will be at the Lichfield Garrick from 18th to 22nd January.

A spokesperson said:

“British suburbanites Laurence and Beverly are entertaining their new neighbours, Angela and Tony, as well as Susan, whose teenage daughter, Abigail, is having a party to which Susan has been dis-invited. “Over drinks and snacks, cliches and fatuous small talk abound.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are priced from £15 and can be booked online.