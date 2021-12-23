People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to get back to nature by enjoying local woodlands.

Pipe Hill Farm. Picture: Rob Read/WTML

The Woodland Trust – which manages sites across the UK, including at Pipe Hill – is highlighting how open spaces can be the perfect place to meet friends and family over the festive period.

TV presenter Julia Bradbury, who is supporting the campaign, said:

“This Christmas people are really looking forward to getting together with friends and loved ones. “I’d urge everyone to plan a trip to their nearest woodlands for some fresh air and to spend some time together in nature, whatever the weather. “Woods are real winter wonderlands – whether it’s a crisp, frosty morning or soggy afternoon, it’s great to take in the oxygen and embrace the chilly weather. “If your family overindulges during the festive season, head out for an outdoor adventure – Woodland Trust walks are ideal places to burn off those extra mince pies.” Julia Bradbury

You can locate your nearest woodland escape easily – just enter your postcode at woodlandtrust.org.uk/findawood.