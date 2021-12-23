Staff at Lichfield District Council have been left “tired and exhausted”, a local authority boss has revealed.

Lichfield District Council House

Chief operating officer Christie Tims said the impact of delivering additional support during the Covid-19 pandemic had pushed officers to the limit.

She was speaking to councillors about the three-year Being A Better Council project, part of which aims to look at how systems and processes can improve the way in which the local authority works.

The chief operating officer told the employment committee at Lichfield District Council:

“There is a lot of work and in some areas it has been increasing in the past few months in terms supporting the business economy and dealing with additional grant monies. “People have been very, very busy. We do have a quite tired and exhausted workforce in many areas, particularly those involved in Covid response.” Christie Tims, Lichfield District Council

The meeting was told that the council was looking at ways to introduce technology to free up staff time and create capacity through the Being A Better Council project.