Children from a primary school in Fradley have been busy spreading Christmas cheer by creating handmade cards for residents of a local care home.

Bowbrook residents with some of the handmade cards

Residents at Bowbrook in Fradley received the festive greetings when they were hand delivered by Mike Dowd, headteacher of St Stephen’s Primary School.

He said pupils had been keen to spread some season cheer to others.

“We were really pleased to be able to bring a Christmas smile to the residents of Bowbrook this year. “Having been a difficult year for us all, the children at St Stephen’s have thoroughly enjoyed being able to give something back to the community and hope that this friendship will continue into the new year and beyond.” Mike Dowd

Amanda Jelbert, registered manager at Bowbrook, said: