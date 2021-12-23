Shoppers in Lichfield have been thanked for supporting a scheme helping prevent people going hungry this winter.

Tesco said a collection in Lichfield had contributed towards 24,000 meals contributed across Staffordshire.

The donations will help foodbanks in the Trussell Trust’s network provide emergency parcels and help FareShare supply thousands of frontline charities.

Tesco has also agreed to top up all items with a 20% cash donation to the two organisations.

Simone Connolly, director at FareShare Midlands, said shoppers’ donations would make a huge difference.

“The food collection is so important because donations of long-life items means we are able to compliment the fresh food that we receive year round from Tesco with staples like rice, tinned vegetables and tea and coffee. “Thank you to every single Tesco customer that donated to the food collection this year – your generous donations will help us to continue supporting local charities and community groups that are helping to feed people in need this winter.” Simone Connolly, FareShare Midlands

Claire de Silva, head of community at Tesco, said: