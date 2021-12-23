The Government is correct to take a wait and see position on whether or not to bring in additional coronavirus restrictions, Lichfield’s MP has said.

Michael Fabricant

Michael Fabricant made his comments in a pre-Christmas message to residents.

Reports continue to suggest that the Government could impose a ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown in the coming days and weeks, leading to uncertainty for some industries such as the hospitality sector.

But the Conservative MP said reports from South Africa that suggest Omicron may be less likely to cause serious illness and hospitalisation than previous Covid variants may offer a “glimmer of light”.

He added that the studies showed why delaying any further restrictions was the correct decision.

“With the Government’s decision not to lockdown over Christmas, it will be an easier time than it was last year, though I know a number of people who will be feeling the loss of the passing of close relatives and friends during the course of 2021. “I know there have been calls by some politicians for the Government to provide ‘immediate certainty’ for businesses owners about what will happen after Christmas – but if the Government had done that, they would have been forced to play it safe and announce very tough restrictions. “No-one would have been grateful for that. It would have been an unwise decision as there are glimmers of light. “It is possible that the new Omicron variant of Covid is less dangerous than previous variants. “That is why the Government has rightly, in my opinion, adopted a wait and see policy which could mean far fewer restrictions than would be necessary if a decision were made now.” Michael Fabricant MP

Despite remaining hopeful for a brighter future, Mr Fabricant said it was important people took the relevant precautions.