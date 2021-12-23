The Government is correct to take a wait and see position on whether or not to bring in additional coronavirus restrictions, Lichfield’s MP has said.
Michael Fabricant made his comments in a pre-Christmas message to residents.
Reports continue to suggest that the Government could impose a ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown in the coming days and weeks, leading to uncertainty for some industries such as the hospitality sector.
But the Conservative MP said reports from South Africa that suggest Omicron may be less likely to cause serious illness and hospitalisation than previous Covid variants may offer a “glimmer of light”.
He added that the studies showed why delaying any further restrictions was the correct decision.
“With the Government’s decision not to lockdown over Christmas, it will be an easier time than it was last year, though I know a number of people who will be feeling the loss of the passing of close relatives and friends during the course of 2021.
“I know there have been calls by some politicians for the Government to provide ‘immediate certainty’ for businesses owners about what will happen after Christmas – but if the Government had done that, they would have been forced to play it safe and announce very tough restrictions.
“No-one would have been grateful for that. It would have been an unwise decision as there are glimmers of light.
“It is possible that the new Omicron variant of Covid is less dangerous than previous variants.
“That is why the Government has rightly, in my opinion, adopted a wait and see policy which could mean far fewer restrictions than would be necessary if a decision were made now.”Michael Fabricant MP
Despite remaining hopeful for a brighter future, Mr Fabricant said it was important people took the relevant precautions.
“The UK has the fastest vaccine programme in Europe and one of the very best in the world.
“Everyone should take full advantage of these free vaccine jabs. Although Omicron is sufficiently different from the original Wuhan disease for some infections to escape the vaccine, the booster jab does prevent most people catching severe Covid – it’s a life saver.
“As we enter 2022, this disease is unlikely to end soon. Nevertheless, our economy is strong and there are more vacancies than there are jobseekers with more in employment than before the pandemic began. We are currently the envy of Europe.
“Let’s hope that 2022 will begin to see the end of severe Covid. But, in the meantime, if you have lonely relatives or neighbours, do keep an eye out for them while ensuring they remain safe from infection.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr F is now defending Boris the buffoon’s dithering over COVID. Incredible. I suspect that the unwillingness to move to further restrictions is because Boris fears he will face a revolt from his MPs, as they did over the plan B measures. If he can’t control his own party, what chance does he have of running the country?
I cannot remember what degree you did at university Michel but scientifically exposing extremely large numbers to a virus with as yet unknown consequences cannot be described as controlled. With the mitigating factors of distance, masks and vaccines offset by alcohol intake this has the potential for experimental disaster.
We have, of course, seen similar smaller such experiments taking place at Downing Street, but probably not with the more contagious Omercrom virus yet.
Clearly the Prime Minister is having to pander to his back benchers so is denied a more sensible approach such as those taken in the devolved nations. I doubt our nation will forgive him or you if your recklessness results in many more deaths.
Lastly, much is said about the fortitude of our people. The mental health problems and deprivation of many aspects of normal life. I see a largely united nation acting out of common sense and ignoring the lack of sensible leadership. The last war saw our parents survived fear and deprivation we cannot even imagine for six long years, and the decade of austerity that followed it. For your party to suggest that the economy and mental health is the justification for risking human life is risible.
You were voted into office to serve this constituency as a first priority and surely the must put health at the top. It is between you and your conscience if you feel you have filled that commitment.
All eyes on the new year statistics now !
“We are currently the envy of Europe.”
Funny that. According to the Norwegians, the UK is the country of “fattigdom og elendighet” – “poverty and misery”. They seem less than impressed with the proliferation of foodbanks in the UK and the pitiful amount of money people on universal credit have to live on. Maybe Mr Fabricant should switch off GB News and tune in to Norway’s NRK for a change. I’ll happily provide him with a professional translation (for a price), so that he can become a bit better informed about what our European neighbours really think of the shambolic UK government.
