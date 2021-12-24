The spirit and resilience of local residents and businesses has been hailed by the leader of Lichfield District Council.
Cllr Doug Pullen made his comments in a Christmas message.
He said he hoped people would look to continue playing their part to make communities stronger in 2022.
“Despite the on-going challenges and uncertainties faced by many of us this year, I know that the spirit and resilience of local businesses, residents and voluntary organisations continues to shine through and makes me prouder than ever to be associated with all the communities within Lichfield district.
“As this year now comes to a close, I hope that we can use this time to serve others, spend time with those closest to us, and consider how we might all contribute to making our communities even stronger through 2022.
“I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year”.Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council