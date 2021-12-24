Shoppers in Lichfield have been thanked after donating presents and stocking fillers as part of a Christmas toy appeal.
More than 10,000 items were collected at Central England Co-op stores as part of a campaign to ensure children in need were able to receive a gift.
The presents have been distributed via local charities, community groups, food banks and hospices.
Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op’s chief executive said:
“We cannot thank our members, customers and colleagues enough for supporting our Christmas Toy Appeal which will ensure thousands of children have a present to open on Christmas morning.”Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op
Items donated during the appeal included puzzles, games, soft toys, books, art materials, dolls, figures, skateboards and scooters.
Among the organisations distributing the gifts is The Salvation Army. Major Adrian Allman, from the group, said:
“This Christmas time, The Salvation Army is once again supporting those in crisis with food and presents for children.
“We can only do this with the kind support of the general public and businesses who help to provide the food and toys that we are able to distribute.
“We are most grateful to have the tremendous support of Central England Co-op once again.
“The toy appeal that they have arranged in their stores across has resulted in many donations and these will help us make a huge difference to families and individuals across the region this Christmas.
“We thank Central England Co-op and their customers for their extraordinary generosity – together we will help to make the season better for those in need.”Major Adrian Allman, The Salvation Army