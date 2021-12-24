Shoppers in Lichfield have been thanked after donating presents and stocking fillers as part of a Christmas toy appeal.

Staff at Boley Park collecting items for the Christmas toy appeal

More than 10,000 items were collected at Central England Co-op stores as part of a campaign to ensure children in need were able to receive a gift.

The presents have been distributed via local charities, community groups, food banks and hospices.

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op’s chief executive said:

“We cannot thank our members, customers and colleagues enough for supporting our Christmas Toy Appeal which will ensure thousands of children have a present to open on Christmas morning.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

Items donated during the appeal included puzzles, games, soft toys, books, art materials, dolls, figures, skateboards and scooters.

Among the organisations distributing the gifts is The Salvation Army. Major Adrian Allman, from the group, said: