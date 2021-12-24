Staffordshire’s new Chief Constable says he his committed to increasing the visibility of police officers in local communities.

Chris Noble has visited officers on patrol in areas across the county, including Lichfield, in order to understand the challenges they face on a day to day basis.

He said he hoped a new model being drawn up would see more officers based in local communities.

Chief Constable Chris Noble

“We only have a finite number of resources. Staffordshire Police is one of the most stretched police forces in the country with one of the fewest number of police officers per head of the population. “It is clear that our communities want to see more officers and want our local teams to have an in-depth understanding of some of the challenges they face every day. “I too share this wish and I am committed to growing our local teams. “While we may not be able to increase officer numbers overnight, what we can do is look at where our officers are based. “Having an increased number of officers at local bases will reduce travel time and increase the time we have to tackle the issues that matter most to communities.” Chief Constable Chris Noble, Staffordshire Police

The new Chief Constable said improving policing in communities was not just about changing strategy.