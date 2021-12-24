Staffordshire’s new Chief Constable says he his committed to increasing the visibility of police officers in local communities.
Chris Noble has visited officers on patrol in areas across the county, including Lichfield, in order to understand the challenges they face on a day to day basis.
He said he hoped a new model being drawn up would see more officers based in local communities.
“We only have a finite number of resources. Staffordshire Police is one of the most stretched police forces in the country with one of the fewest number of police officers per head of the population.
“It is clear that our communities want to see more officers and want our local teams to have an in-depth understanding of some of the challenges they face every day.
“I too share this wish and I am committed to growing our local teams.
“While we may not be able to increase officer numbers overnight, what we can do is look at where our officers are based.
“Having an increased number of officers at local bases will reduce travel time and increase the time we have to tackle the issues that matter most to communities.”Chief Constable Chris Noble, Staffordshire Police
The new Chief Constable said improving policing in communities was not just about changing strategy.
“It means us having a local mindset in everything we do. This will allow us to provide a service that is tailored for individuals, families and communities so they feel listened to and supported.
“We also need to be passionate about caring for victims of crime – protecting them and working hard to track down those individuals who cause them harm and working with others to prevent further offending.
“And finally, it’s about us working with partner agencies on a local level, as effective policing cannot be delivered by the police alone.”Chief Constable Chris Noble, Staffordshire Police
Since the Police Station was sold off & moved – I never see a copper in City centre. Previous Chief Con never delivered so we will wait & see
Not seen a Bobby in Wall for at least 3 years and then it was a plastic Bobby or PCSO not a real one. Change is coming ? Believe it when I see it
He better give them all maps so they can find Lichfield? the only time you see them is when they sitting in their little vans looking to generate some revenue from speeders !!! Nothing will change just more of the same dribble from people playing at their jobs.
how can lichfield have better policing surely we need a police station first, so lets not hear about bobbies in cars phantom officers and promises that wont be kept
I am old enough to remember police in Lichfield. The last one I saw was the cardboard one in Smith’s in the precinct.
