Police are asking residents in Little Aston to report sightings of anyone damaging playground equipment.

Recent incidents at the facility on Forge Lane have seen parts of the play area unable to be used by youngsters.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“Certain pieces of equipment in the fenced off children’s play area have had to be taken out of circulation due to the damage done. “The latest incident reported that a dog owner has been allowing their dog to repeatedly rag the rubber seat of the zip wire to the extent that it is no longer safe for children to use.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

Anyone witnessing damage being caused is asked to contact police on 101.