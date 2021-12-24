Residents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reassured that teams are ready to resolve any water-related issues over the festive period.

Severn Trent says crews will be tackling burst pipes and blocked sewers throughout the Christmas and New Year break.

Rob Taylor, who will be among staff working in the company’s control centre on Christmas Day, said:

“Christmas time is no different for us – we’re here to help with any water or sewage issues that happen over the festive period. “While many people will be tucking into their turkey, we’ll have people in our call centres and field teams ready to fix burst pipes and clear blockages.” Rob Taylor, Severn Trent

People are asked to call the emergency line on 0800 783 4444 with any issues.

Residents are also being reminded to take steps to prevent problems with their pipes over the festive period.