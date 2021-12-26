A new artistic partnership will see the National Memorial Arboretum team up with sculptor Jill Berelowitz to create an immersive new Remembrance space.

Taking inspiration from the stories behind the memorials at the Alrewas centre, a new sculptural piece cast in bronze will be nestled within a wooded glade.

It will feature personal dedications to loved ones or to make special occasions, with people able to commission their leaves from next year ahead of an unveiling in the summer.

Chris Ansell, head of participation and learning at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Jill has created some incredibly moving and evocative sculptures. We’re confident that this partnership will result in a striking and thought-provoking piece of art to sit at the heart of our new Remembrance space, complementing the hundreds of existing beautifully sculpted memorials constructed from a diverse range of materials. “From the outset, we wanted to find a partner who could produce not just an imposing sculpture, but provide a new avenue for people to remember their loved ones with individual tributes. “We look forward to sharing further details about this exciting initiative in Spring 2022.” Chris Ansell, National Memorial Arboretum

People wishing to register their interest in having a dedication in the new Remembrance space should visit www.thenma.org.uk/dedications.

The project is the latest art-themed exhibition to be held at the arboretum, including Grayson Perry: A Line Crossed, which will be on display until 20th January.

A series of prints by Gerard Hobson also feature as part of the Wild Arboretum display until 13th March.

An image from Wild Arboretum