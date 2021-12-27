Households in parts of Lichfield have been left without water due to a leak.
Engineers have been carrying out tests to work out where the problem is in the local pipe network.
It comes after residents experienced a loss of pressure and water supply throughout the evening yesterday (26th December).
A South Staffs Water spokesperson said:
“We’re working to resolve the issue in Lichfield.
“We’re looking for a leak in the area and our engineers are on site carrying out tests to narrow down the location.”South Staffs Water spokesperson