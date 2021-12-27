Households in parts of Lichfield have been left without water due to a leak.

Engineers have been carrying out tests to work out where the problem is in the local pipe network.

It comes after residents experienced a loss of pressure and water supply throughout the evening yesterday (26th December).

A South Staffs Water spokesperson said:

“We’re working to resolve the issue in Lichfield.

“We’re looking for a leak in the area and our engineers are on site carrying out tests to narrow down the location.”

South Staffs Water spokesperson

