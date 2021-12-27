A family from Lichfield are trying to raise money to buy a specialist bath for their disabled foster son.

The eight-year-old boy has a short expected life span and battles illness and disabilities, including cerebral palsy, severe epilepsy, scoliosis, visual and hearing impairment.

The family said his limited senses mean one of the few stimulations he does enjoy is floating in water.

But they explained that he is currently unable to bathe at home.

“Currently he has one shower a week in school as without the right bath we are unable to use his specialist bathroom. “This isn’t enough – he needs regular washing for obvious health reasons, but also for enjoyment.”

The family are now trying to raise £12,000 to pay for a specialist bath.

“He has very limited senses and is unable to enjoy many of the things other children can. “This bath will change his life. It not only allows him to be bathed with dignity but the bubble jets provide stimulation. “It is height adjustable and has an inbuilt changing station meaning less painful transfers and easier work for his carers.

People can find out more and donate via an online fundraising page.