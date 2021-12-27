Ron’s Gone Wrong

Family film Ron’s Gone Wrong will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick next month.

The movie tells the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, and Ron, his new digitally-connected device which is supposed to be his best friend out of the box.

A spokesperson said:

“Ron’s hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

The film is being shown at the Garrick on 2nd January. Tickets are £10 and can be booked online.