Offices in Lichfield city centre could be converted into apartments if plans are given the green light.

Chancery House. Picture: Google Streetview

Proposals have been drawn up to convert Chancery House on Lombard Street into four new homes.

The building is currently occupied by Adcocks Solicitors, but a planning statement said the company was moving to a new base within the city.

“The existing office space is primarily made up of small rooms, all accessed via corridors which is not conducive for modern working. “The building has constrained sanitary and kitchen facilities and does not provide for an attractive working environment, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic where ventilation and non- constrained workspaces has become more important. “The current occupiers – Adcocks Solicitors – are seeking to move to new, modern office premises with Lichfield city centre and therefore are proposing the change of use of the building to form four apartments.” Planning statement

The proposals would see two one bedroom apartments and two two bedroom properties.

The plans said the site was “not an attractive proposition for commercial occupiers”.

“The most logical solution is therefore to convert the building to flats. “The type of accommodation proposed as part of this scheme is therefore in line with projected population and household growth, as well as the Government’s initiative to boost housing growth nationwide. “The apartments are set within a highly sustainable city centre location close to facilities and services, and employment opportunities for future residents.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.