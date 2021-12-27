Couriers are being warned to be vigilant after a number of vans were stolen in Staffordshire while deliveries were taking place.

Police say they have been called to a number of incidents, including one on Queen Street in Burntwood on 23rd December.

Other vehicles were also taken in Rugeley and Walsall on the same day.

Officers are keen to trace two men in a white van in the mid-twenties to early 30s. Both were white, with one described as clean shaven and wearing a black beanie hat.

Inspector Chris Moss said:

“At this time of year we see an increased number of couriers across the county so we are urging drivers to be vigilant and to always secure their vehicles. “As a force, we would urge all drivers to avoid leaving vehicles unlocked or leaving keys in the ignition, even if you are still close by. Criminals will take any opportunity, however small. “Couriers carry out a vital service and we do not want to see their livelihoods affected by these opportunistic thefts.” Inspector Chris Moss, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 471 of 23rd December, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.