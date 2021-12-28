Amy Winehouse. Picture: Greg Gebhardt

A celebration of the work of Amy Winehouse is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The National Youth Jazz Orchestra will showcase the work of one of its most famous alumni.

A spokesperson said:

“Amy’s unmistakable character, vocal dexterity, and masterful songwriting made her a pop icon. “Her tragic passing makes her one of the most sorely missed artists in recent memory. “Now, ten years on, her music still shines, undiminished, in all its defiant brilliance. “This concert celebrates Amy’s enduring legacy, reimagining hits and revisiting early works she sang with the 24-piece National Youth Jazz Orchestra as a promising 16-year-old singer back in 2000. “We aim to honour her life, and her work, with a performance that fans of big band jazz, and Amy obsessives will enjoy together.” National Youth Jazz Orchestra spokesperson

Tickets are £20 and can be booked online.