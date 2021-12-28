People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to make joining the fight against cancer their New Year’s resolution.

Cancer Research UK is launching the Walk All Over Cancer campaign, which invites participants to get sponsored to walk 10,000 steps every day in March.

Jane Redman, from Cancer Research UK, said the initiative would be a chance to improve fitness while also supporting a good cause.

“One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can support the research that will beat it. “That’s why we’re urging people to play their part by making Walk All Over Cancer their New Year’s resolution. “We all hope that 2022 has a more positive outlook. So why not give yourself a boost by committing to get more active and having an achievable goal to aim for – all in aid of a good cause. “There’s plenty of time for supporters to start building up to the challenge in March and planning new ways to fit in some extra steps, especially if you’re struggling to hit your daily step count when working from home. “Sticking to a resolution can be hard, especially through the cold, dark winter months, but registering now and making a public pledge to take part could help people steel their resolve. “Plus, there’s the ultimate motivation of knowing every step you take will be helping to save lives.” Jane Redman, Cancer Research UK

Based on the average person’s strides, 10,000 steps is equal to about five miles, so by the end of March participants will have clocked up more than 150 miles.

Jane said she hoped people would be up to the challenge:

“Cancer Research UK has been hit hard by Covid-19, but we will never stop striving to create better treatments. “We need as many people as possible to Walk All Over Cancer, because the progress we make in the fight against the disease relies on every step, every pound and every person. “This past year proves, more than any other, the value of research and what can be achieved together. “Just like science is our route out of the pandemic, science is our route to beating cancer.” Jane Redman, Cancer Research UK

For details on how to sign up and receive a free fundraising pack and t-shirt, visit cruk.org/walkallover.