Chasetown FC ended 2021 on a bad note as they lost 2-1 at Sporting Khalsa, despite having enough chances to have secured all three points.

Action from Sporting Khalsa v Chasetown FC. Picture: Dave Birt

The first opportunity of the game came when Zack Foster was gifted the ball unmarked in the middle of the box only for the Khalsa keeper to come out and divert his shot wide.

The Scholars again went close when Joey Butlin’s shot free kick from an acute angle was parried into the path of Luke McGinnell who blazed over the bar.

The deadlock was broken when Jack Langston received the ball unmarked and headed into an empty net to score his 95th goal in Chasetown colours.

But Sporting Khalsa responded by hammering a header off the post.

Chasetown also hit the woodwork when captain Danny O’Callaghan rattled the bar.

Khalsa drew level when former Scholar Tesfa Robinson headed a cross home.

Langston came close to restoring his side’s lead when his effort from distance was palmed clear by the home keeper.

The second half started at a slow pace until Butlin was sent through one on one with the keeper only for the Chasetown man to send the ball narrowly wide.

The Scholars felt they should have won a free-kick for a foul on Butlin before the hosts broke quickly to secure what would prove to be the winner. Khalsa countered and substitute Jumaane Meggoe who fired high into the net to ensure that all three points went to the home side.