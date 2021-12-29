Health chiefs in Staffordshire have renewed an appeal for people to take every step they can to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The plea comes as preparations begin for New Year celebrations which are likely to see large groups of people mixing.

Dr Richard Harling, director of health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said people should take lateral flow tests before they head out to celebrate the start of 2022.

“With more people mixing together, we are expecting to see cases rise even further. “The best way to bring these numbers down is to identify anyone who may have the virus so they can isolate and reduce the risk of spreading it to others. “So, please do everything you can to reduce the risk to yourselves and others by taking a rapid test before meeting up, getting a PCR test if needed, keeping rooms well ventilated and wearing a face covering when required.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Vaccination appointments can be booked via www.nhs.uk/coronavirusvaccine and local walk-in clinic information can be found at www.twbstaffsandstoke.org.uk/coronavirus.