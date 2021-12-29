People in Lichfield and Burntwood who are looking to start a business in the New Year are being invited to find out more about a free support programme.

The Get Started scheme aims to bridge the gap between existing schemes and give participants extra confidence to launch or continue with their enterprise with the backing of free expert support.

This involves accessing the services of appointed marketing and accountancy professionals, allowing entrepreneurs to test their business model, receive website guidance and financial packages to predict profitability.

Get Started was launched thanks to a £60,000 investment from the Government’s UK Community Renewal Fund.

Applicants can either be a brand-new business or one that has been trading for less than two years and be in Staffordshire.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:

“People considering starting their own business in 2022 should find out more about our free Get Started scheme. It’s part of our wider Staffordshire Means Back to Business programme, which is helping us to deliver on one of our priorities of crucial support for new businesses. “It bridges the gap between existing mentoring and loans services which is what start-ups tell us they need. “Get Started strengthens the overall start-up support which we’re confident will make more of a mark. “Anyone signing up will benefit from this free expert advice and guidance, enabling them to focus on getting through the critical early stages of managing a new business. “We’d urge people to get in contact and find out more about Get Started and our other start-up support schemes.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Anyone wanting to find out more about Get Started can email getstarted@staffordshire.gov.uk or call 01785 277355.

More information about all the support schemes on offer for new businesses can be found at www.stokestaffsgrowthhub.co.uk or by calling 0300 111 8002.