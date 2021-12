Police are trying to trace to men who smashed windows of a house in Burntwood.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning (28th December) on Poplar Avenue.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Two white males were seen running away by witnesses. “They were wearing black hoodies, black trousers and white t-shirts and were seen running down Oakdene Road.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 007 of 28th December.