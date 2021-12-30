Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded about the importance of safe firework sales in the run up to New Year’s Eve celebrations

Fireworks

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards officers are working with retailers to ensure that items are being stored safely and only being sold to people over 18 years of age.

Residents are also being reminded that fireworks can only be sold by those with a licence – and cannot be sold from a private home or a car boot sale.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our officers are working closely with retailers to ensure that fireworks are being stored safely and being sold responsibly. “Fireworks can be extremely dangerous and do need to be handled correctly. While the vast majority of traders do this, it’s important that our team know about anyone selling fireworks illegally. “Our officers are also reminding people not to be tempted to buy fireworks from social media websites. “Buying fireworks from non-registered traders can be very risky as you have no idea what you’re getting and can’t guarantee the quality and safety of the products. In some cases, by mistake, we have seen people unwittingly buying large display fireworks which have a high quantity of explosives. “These can be particularly dangerous and should never be sold to anyone who hasn’t been trained to let them off safely.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Anyone who has concerns about the sale of fireworks should contact the Trading Standards confidential helpline on 01785 330356.