A new campaign is aiming to help keep older drivers safe on roads around Lichfield and Burntwood.
Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership is behind the Safe and Sure initiative.
It offers tips on renewing a driving licence and getting behind the wheel with medical conditions, as well as access to a driver review.
Cllr Graham Hutton said that as a mature driver he was keen to support the campaign.
“Driving is the main means of transport for the vast majority of people, but is important that we recognise how our driving ability changes, particularly as we get older and experience slower reaction times.
“The mature driver reviews provide a great opportunity to have your driving checked by an expert and identify any areas that may need improving.
“I would definitely recommend this to all drivers over the age of 70.”Cllr Graham Hutton, Staffordshire County Council
Helen Fisher, Deputy Commissioner for Staffordshire, said:
“As we get older, while we have a wealth of experience on the roads, our eyesight and hearing may not be as sharp as they were and it can be harder to judge speed and distance – this can make driving more difficult and less enjoyable.
“This is an important campaign that will make it much easier for mature drivers to get the information they need to help them stay safer on the roads.
“Giving mature drivers tips and advice and the chance to review their driving skills will hopefully make them more confident and comfortable while behind the wheel.
“This will also help give their families peace of mind that they are safe to drive.”Helen Fisher, Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner
The Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership are offering 50% off mature driver reviews with IAM RoadSmart for the first 20 people signing up. For more information on the course and on how to book, visit Advanced driving and riding courses | IAM RoadSmart. When purchasing the course use the code ‘STAFFS50’.
All drivers over the age of 70 should undergo a medical and driver assessment every 3 years until 76 then every year after, some of the older drivers I have witnessed on our roads is truly appalling. Before all the comments about younger drivers are posted, yes all age groups tend to have bad elements but this post is about the above article.
So the ‘campaign’ is really an advertisement for a company who charges £65 to assess your driving.
The first twenty applicants will be at half price. Allegedly.
From the performance yesterday of a young quad bike driver overtaking waiting traffic at the St. John Street lights then turning across the lane in front of cars as the lights changed, it occurs to me the wrong age demographic is in need of education.
As an older driver I am very aware that it is a privilege to still be able to drive. As most older drivers the annual mileage is often very small. For many reasons there are poor motorists out there but age is by no means the worst of them.
All drivers need to take personal responsibility on the roads and respect the highway code. Particularly 20mph zones 24 hours a day, all day every day.
