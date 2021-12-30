A new campaign is aiming to help keep older drivers safe on roads around Lichfield and Burntwood.

Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership is behind the Safe and Sure initiative.

It offers tips on renewing a driving licence and getting behind the wheel with medical conditions, as well as access to a driver review.

Cllr Graham Hutton said that as a mature driver he was keen to support the campaign.

“Driving is the main means of transport for the vast majority of people, but is important that we recognise how our driving ability changes, particularly as we get older and experience slower reaction times. “The mature driver reviews provide a great opportunity to have your driving checked by an expert and identify any areas that may need improving. “I would definitely recommend this to all drivers over the age of 70.” Cllr Graham Hutton, Staffordshire County Council

Helen Fisher, Deputy Commissioner for Staffordshire, said:

“As we get older, while we have a wealth of experience on the roads, our eyesight and hearing may not be as sharp as they were and it can be harder to judge speed and distance – this can make driving more difficult and less enjoyable. “This is an important campaign that will make it much easier for mature drivers to get the information they need to help them stay safer on the roads. “Giving mature drivers tips and advice and the chance to review their driving skills will hopefully make them more confident and comfortable while behind the wheel. “This will also help give their families peace of mind that they are safe to drive.” Helen Fisher, Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner

The Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership are offering 50% off mature driver reviews with IAM RoadSmart for the first 20 people signing up. For more information on the course and on how to book, visit Advanced driving and riding courses | IAM RoadSmart. When purchasing the course use the code ‘STAFFS50’.