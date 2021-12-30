An empty retail unit in Lichfield city centre could be given a new lease of life as a Tesco store.

The former Marks and Spencer store in Lichfield

The national retailer has applied for a premises licence for the former Marks and Spencers site in the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

An application to Lichfield District Council reveals it hopes to sell alcohol from 6am until midnight every day.

People can give their views on the alcohol licensing application by writing to the Licensing Officer at Lichfield District Council, Frog Lane, Lichfield, WS13 6YU before 26th January.