Police will be hosting an online session in the New Year offering people in Lichfield and Burntwood information on becoming a Special Constable.

The recruitment event will take place at 6pm on 6th January.

Special Inspector Adrian Steele said it would be a chance for people to find out more about the role.

”We are looking to invite members of the public from all backgrounds to consider joining us as career specials – volunteering a minimum of 16 hours a month in a front line uniformed policing role in Lichfield, Burntwood and surrounding villages. “It is a challenging and demanding role, yet immensely rewarding and satisfying, which you can deliver flexibly around your other commitments. “Becoming a Special Constable is an enormous privilege and a real opportunity to make a difference in your local community. “My team of uniformed officers support the Neighbourhood Policing Team in tackling local policing priorities, be that antisocial behaviour, responding to emergency calls, proactively targeting crime and much more.” Special Inspector Adrian Steele, Staffordshire Police

More details about the role of a Special Constable are available on the Staffordshire Police website. Anyone interested in attending the online session with the Lichfield team can email adrian.steele@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk.