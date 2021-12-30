Time is running out for community groups to apply for grants from Lichfield City Council.

The authority allocates funding of between £50 and £4,000 to support projects that operate for the benefit of people living in the city.

A spokesperson said:

“Organisations helped in the past have included youth groups, sports clubs, arts groups, charitable bodies and various other societies and event organisers.” Lichfield City Council spokesperson

The deadline for applications is 4th January.

For more details on how to apply visit the Lichfield City Council website.