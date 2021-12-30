Health chiefs say essential services could be disrupted across Staffordshire after coronavirus rates hit a record high.

The latest seven-day figures show that 1,000 people per 100,000 had tested positive.

Dr Richard Harling, director of health at Staffordshire County Council, said the news meant there was now an increased risk of essential services not being able to operate due to staff isolating.

He added that people should limit contact with those they did not live with – and that those heading out to celebrate New Year should test beforehand.

“The spread of the Omicron variant is causing case rates to rise very rapidly. “While vaccination offers a level of protection against the variant, the increased transmission poses a risk to the operation of essential services in the county, such as health and social care, due to key workers potentially needing to isolate. “We can all play our part by avoiding unnecessary risk over the New Year period that could result in further spread of infection. “Testing before meeting people or going to crowded places is key to this, along with limiting unnecessary social contact.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Although residents are being asked to test, there is currently a shortage of availability in some areas.

People can find out where they can be found here or order home testing kits online.

Dr Harling added:

“Early indications show that two vaccines and a booster jab offer people good protection against the new Omicron variant, so if you are awaiting your booster jab, please get an appointment booked in as soon as possible.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Vaccine appointments can be booked at www.nhs.uk/coronavirusvaccine and local walk-in clinic information can be found at www.twbstaffsandstoke.org.uk/coronavirus.