Police are appealing for information after a burglars stole keys from a house before taking a car from the property.
The black BMW was taken from Main Road between 10pm yesterday (30th December) and 8am today.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“Offenders have gained entry to a property via the patio doors. Once inside, they have stolen keys to a black BMW and drove off in the same vehicle.
“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, seen anyone suspicious hanging around the location before the incident, or anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell footage to contact police on 101, quoting incident 143 of 31st December.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson