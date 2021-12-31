Alex Clarke

An award-winning jazz musician will be heading to Lichfield next month.

Alex Clarke will bring her quartet to the Cathedra Hotel on 19th January.

The 21-year-old performer was a finalist in the 2020 BBC Young Musician of the Year and won the Rising Star category in the 2019 British Jazz Awards.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“Alex exudes a mature, intuitive approach that is steeped in the straight-ahead tradition of jazz, sounding authentic in a variety of musical settings from New Orleans to bebop. “Influenced by the likes of Sonny Stitt and Cannonball Adderley, her deep respect for the heritage of the music can be heard in her swinging, melodic sound.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £12 and can be booked online.