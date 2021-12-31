Emily Doorbar

A worker who set up Staffordshire County Council’s track and trace system during the coronavirus pandemic has been honoured with a British Empire Medal.

Emily Doorbar was among those named in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

The customer services manager’s system was rolled out in March 2020 and was credited with helping to limit the spread of infection across Staffordshire.

The county council said her work had also helped to inform the national contact tracing system.

Emily said:

“Receiving this has been a shock and something I wasn’t expecting. “As a team we knew how important it was to work together to put support in place for our residents, especially at a time when so much was unknown. “I feel proud that we were able to be there for our residents when they needed us and to make a positive difference. “Contact tracing has played an essential part in our response to Covid-19 and not only has it helped Staffordshire to keep our residents safe, it provided a way for us to connect with our community and offer support at a time when they needed it most. “It’s not something me or the team have done before, so it’s fair to say it’s been a challenge, but a rewarding one.” Emily Doorbar, Staffordshire County Council

Ian Dudson CBE, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, said: