Fans of Chasetown FC and Lichfield City FC won’t have to wait long for their football fix in 2021 as both sides return to action in the coming days.

The Scholars will look to build on their bright first half of the campaign when they entertain Bedworth United tomorrow (1st January) at 3pm.

Mark Swann’s men currently sit fourth in the table but face visitors who themselves have designs on a play-off spot.

Meanwhile, Lichfield face a short trip to Romulus for a 3pm kick off on 3rd January.

Ivor Green’s men lie third in the Midland Football League Division One, 12 points adrift of leaders Hanley Town.

But a win over eighth place Romulus could allow them to leapfrog second place side Worcester City.